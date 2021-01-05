BT Entertainment: Singer Paul Okoye Contracts COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye popularly known by his stage name Rude Boy, on Tuesday took to his verified Instagram account, to announce that he has tested positive to COVID-19.

Rude Boy seized the opportunity to sensitise his followers that the virus is not a hoax.

The Reason With Me singer told his fans that he has been battling the virus for the over ten days and as such advised his followers to be careful as they go about their daily activities.

He wrote, “Attention!!! Covid is real!!! I know as typical Nigerian or African it is very hard to believe. Some will say ‘experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10 days now.

“It is not funny, worst sickness ever!!! You all better be careful out there. If you like believe me, if you like don’t believe me. You can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Goodluck. God help us all.”