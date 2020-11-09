BT Entertainment: Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album Hits Over 100 Million Streams In 9 Days

Wizkid’s latest album, “Made In Lagos” (MIL) has collected over 100 million streams across digital music streaming platforms, amidst middling reactions.

Within only nine days after its official release, Made In Lagos has accumulated a whopping 100 million streams.

In the late hours of Sunday, November 8, Wizkid ‘s official fan page and news platform on Instagram announced the remarkable achievement.

The more than 100 million streams are estimated streams from Apple Music , Spotify, Twitter, Audiomack and Boomplay, according to the report available on Wizkid ‘s official fan page.

Starboy’s official news site, breaking the big news, published, “In 9 days album of the Year #MadeinLagos”.