BT Entertainment: Yemi Alade Bags Appointment To Become Goodwill Ambassador For UNDP

Nigerian music star, Yemi Alade has been named Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The music sensation was appointed by the Administrator UNDP, Achim Steiner.

Steiner who welcomed her via a video he shared on twitter, said we are looking forward to working with you Yemi. We want to know things that interests you as well as ideas that will help tackle gender inequality.

Responding to the appointment, Yemi Alade in a video on Instagram expressed delight, added that the position will help her extend the voice of impoverished women living in third world countries.

“It is indeed an honour to be named UN goodwill ambassador to the UNDP programme.

“My goals are synonymous with the agency, we both seek to end the long effect of poverty on the people as well as give the female child opportunities enjoyed by their counterparts”, she said.

Yemi said the target will be on those gravely affected by impact of the COVID-19 virus.

“I want to extend my voice on behalf of women and other people finding it difficult to feed on daily basis”, she added.