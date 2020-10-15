BT Entertainment: Singer Wizkid Postpones ‘Made In Lagos’ Album Launch As A Result Of #EndSARS

Nigerian musician, Wizkid has postponed the release of his new album.

Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album was earmarked to be launched on October 15, 2020, but due to the looming #EndSARS protest, it has been postponed.

The BET award winner disclosed this known after a fan quizzed him about it on Twitter.

See below:

Below are fans’ reactions:

@pengmanmodel wrote: “Made In Lagos wey suppose drop today, Wizkid don postpone am!

“Album that we’ve been waiting on for almost 2 years 😭”

“This government will suffer for 600 years !”

Made In Lagos wey suppose drop today, Wizkid don postpone am!



Album that we’ve been waiting on for almost 2 years 😭



This government will suffer for 600 years ! — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) October 15, 2020

@TheMofeoluwa: “Can’t believe today is October 15th and we’re not getting Made in Lagos.

“Buhari, can you see what you’ve caused???????”

Can’t believe today is October 15th and we’re not getting Made in Lagos.



Buhari, can you see what you’ve caused??????? — #EndSars Mo. (@TheMofeoluwa) October 14, 2020

@itzbasito: “My neighbour would known what’s up by now if not for Police Brutality, it Made In Lagos would have been on steady repeat all night 🥴”

My neighbour would known what’s up by now if not for Police Brutality, it Made In Lagos would have been on steady repeat all night 🥴 — ZEUS (@itzbasito) October 14, 2020