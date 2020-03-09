BT FOOTBALL DAILY HEADLINES

Liverpool will face stiff competition for Timo Werner this summer as Barcelona and Inter Milan have entered the race to sign the forward.

[The mirror]

Paulo Dybala told his agent to cancel his move to Manchester United – even when the player’s representative was sat in Ed Woodward’s office.

[The mirror]

Manchester United are confident they can keep hold of Tahith Chong this summer and commit the 20-year-old forward to a long-term contract.

[The mail]

Juventus are gearing up to prise Willian away from Chelsea with the winger entering the final months of his contract at the club.

[The sun]

England’s friendlies against Italy and Denmark are set to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

[The sun]

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is wanted by Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan.

[The sun]

Tottenham want to raid PSV Eindhoven again for 16-year-old left-back Nawaaz Landfeld.

[The sun]

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth – who’s starring on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

[The sun]

Premier League clubs fear being ordered to play behind closed doors by the end of this month and two teams told The Daily Telegraph that the season could still have to stop because of the coronavirus outbreak.

[The Telegraph]

Germany’s health minister has called for Rangers’ Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen to be postponed.

[The scottish sun]

Rangers could land a huge windfall through the deal they negotiated with Chelsea over starlet Billy Gilmour.

[The scottish sun]

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has compared Gary Cahill to a ‘gift’ after landing the former Chelsea defender on a free transfer over the summer.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club still needs up to three new players to title contenders next season.

Paolo Di Canio has claimed Christian Eriksen “will become a problem” for Inter manager Antonio Conte.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester United before moving to the Bundesliga.

Dean Henderson has been told by Manchester United that he will be guaranteed first-team football next season – either at Old Trafford or on loan.

Leon Goretzka is unhappy about his role on the bench at Bayern Munich especially as he is in “top shape”.

Timo Werner could spend next season at RB Leipzig even if a move to Liverpool materialises.

[Bild]

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted that a move to Inter Milan was his preferred option during the January transfer window.

[Mirror]

Ronaldinho has been warned he could be held behind bars for up to six months as an investigation sparked by his use of a doctored passport to enter Paraguay continues.

[Mirror]

Arsenal are considering a £48m move for former striker Donyell Malen, now at PSV, as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

[Express]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to lure Manchester City’s John Stones to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

[Express]