BT Football Daily Headlines

Real Madrid are eyeing a new £70m effort to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.
(The sun)
Chelsea are looking into buying a club in Scotland to get round a new Fifa rule.
(The sun)
Tammy Abraham has turned down Chelsea’s latest contract offer.
(The mirror)
Chelsea are closely monitoring Dean Henderson as they look to solve their ongoing goalkeeping issues.
(The mirror)
Antonio Rudiger says he was made to feel like ‘an animal’ and ‘a liar’ after an investigation into alleged racist abuse against him by Tottenham fans was closed.
(The mail)
Everton have strengthened their ties to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov by appointing the businessman’s nephew as sporting and commercial director of the club’s women’s team.
(The Telegraph)
Leo Messi named LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for February.
Leeds will have to win promotion to the Premier League this season if they want to keep hold of highly-rated boss Marcelo Bielsa.
(The Express)
Manchester United youth products Charlie Wellens and James Garner are top of Inter’s transfer hit-list.
(The Sun)
If Manchester City’s two-year UEFA ban is upheld, the club may consider allowing Sergio Aguero to leave over the summer.
(The Sun)
Schalke are reportedly considering a move for Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul.
(Eastern daily)
Manchester City are reportedly lining up a summer move for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar.
(The Express)
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City will look for ‘the right’ players rather than simply making ‘trophy’ signings.
(The mirror)
Manchester United are reportedly set to hand midfielder Nemanja Matic a new contract.
(Manchester evening)
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the hopes of landing him as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.
(The express)