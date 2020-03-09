BT Football: Joe Allen set to miss Euro 2020 due to ruptured Achilles tendon

Joe Allen is set to miss Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign this summer after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in Stoke’s win over Hull on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was forced off at half-time in the 5-1 home win after landing awkwardly having tripped over Hull substitute Dan Batty.

Allen is now set for surgery which means he will miss the rest of the season, as well as the tournament.

It is a bitter blow, not only for the club as they battle to retain their Championship status, but also for Wales as they once again look to make an impact in a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals four years ago.

On the injury, Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said: “It’s devastating for us and devastating for the boy.

“He’s a great lad and when you’re a coach and a manager, you want the good lads to get the rewards and do well in the game. Joe’s a low maintenance player but a high output player.

“I know what it means for him to play for Wales and I’m sure he would have been looking forward to the finals and a chance for him to show again that he’s a top, top international player, which he’s proven to be in the past.

“These things don’t come around often in players’ careers so when it’s taken away from them cruelly with injury, it’s not very nice.”

