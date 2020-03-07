BT Football: Manchester United vs Manchester City Combined XI

Manchester United and Manchester City lock horns this weekend in what will be the 182nd manchester derby.

Taking into considerations the recent imperious form of both teams – with City having just won the Carabao cup and United currently on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions, one can only expect a classic match-up between these two sides when they meet on Sunday.

Ahead of the Manchester derby, some BT football experts were on ground to select their combined XI, taking into account players available or at least have a 75 percent chance of playing. After much debate they finally came to a conclusion of having these players feature in their combined XI.

1) Ederson Moraes:

De Gea will always stake a claim to every starting line up but following an insurgence of errors in his game (one coming against Everton last time out) and the increasingly assured displays of Ederson and his impeccable distribution from the back, Ederson gets the nod in between the sticks.

2) Aaron Wan Bissaka:

Wan Bissaka versus Walker was tricky. Walker offers so much going forward and also to his credit, quite solid at the back too but the presence of several gifted play makers up front means we’ve decided to go for AWB at Right back for his crunchy tackles and assured defensive displays.

3) Harry Maguire:

The Man Utd captain was the most straightforward pick. No defender in either team would dislodge him at the moment.

4) Fernando Luiz Roza:

The absence of Laporte means the second Centre back slot would go to either Fernandinho or Lindelof. The latter has had an impressive season so far but we’ve opted to go with the experience and technical ability of the Former.

5) Benjamin Mendy:

The most highly contested position was the Left back slot. Mendy, Williams, Shaw, Zinchenko would have all made excellent picks. The fact that none of those 4 are guaranteed starts tomorrow shows how competitive that position is. Having gone with defensive solidity at the right back position, we’ve decided to go with attacking impetus in left back with Mendy.

6) Rodrigo Hernández:

The Defensive midfield position was another difficult nut to crack. Rodri, McTominay and Matic were considered. Injuries and inconsistency ruled out the latter two. Rodri gets our nod not just for his consistency but also for his increasingly commanding displays at the heart of City’s midfield as he gets to grips with the demands of English Football.

7) Bruno Fernandes:

Fred and Gundogan have been impressive this season in the central midfield position, with the former taking his game to a whole new level. However none gets into our team as we’ve opted for Fernandes. His impact in United cannot be overstated, his arrival at Carrington has co-incided with an upturn in form of the Red Devils. But we’re certain it isn’t a coincidence.

8)Kelvin De Bryune:

De Bruyne is arguably the only player from either team that would literally walk into the starting 11 of any team in World football at the moment. Although he’s a doubt for the game but the gifted playemaker’s qualities ensures he can’t be dislodged. He takes up the last slot in the midfield position. In as much as David Silva misses out, he is definitely deserving of a mention.

9) Raheem Sterling:

If Rashford was fit, he arguably would have dislodged Sterling from this Starting 11. After a drop off in form, Sterling is showing signs of getting back to his old self. He gets the nod for our Left wing forward slot.

10) Riyad Mahrez:

James has been a revelation this season but he’s at best above average and a useful squad player. Bernardo Silva on the other hand loses out because of his versatility; having been used at Right wing forward and Central Midfield this season, it was difficult to select him ahead of the immaculate Mahrez at Right wing forward position.

11) Sergio Aguero:

The centre forward position was also difficult. Jesus and Martial pushed hard to be selected but unsurprisingly, we’ve gone for the experience and reliability of the goal Machine that is Aguero. Given Guardiola’s rotation policy, he might not start the match but in our combined 11, he’s our undisputed starter.

Tell us what you think, did we get it right? Who do you think we omitted and who isn’t deserving to be in the combined starting 11?