BT Sport: Bayern’s Star Forward, Lewandowski Named UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year

Bayern Munich’s Forward, Robert Lewandowski has been named UEFA men’s player of the year following his impressive displays for his club that made them won the treble.

The player was present during the Champions League draw in Geneva where he was presented the award.

The striker enjoyed a sensational season with Bayern, after scoring 55 goals in 47 games as they won the German cup and the Bundesliga.

After receiving the award, Lewandowski stated that he is delighted that collecting something like this complements the hard work he has so far been putting on the field.

“My family, friends, teammates and the coach has been so far instrumental and made it possible for me to collect the award.

The Polish striker who have been favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’ Or if not that it was cancelled by France Football Magazine due to the coronavirus outbreak.