BT Sports: Maradona Undergoes Successful Blood Clot Surgery.

Former Argentine football Coach and Legend Diego Maradona, underwent successful brain surgery for a blood clot in a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, said his doctor Leopoldo Luque
“We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery,” Leopoldo said at the icon’s private clinic in the capital Buenos Aires.
“It’s under control, He’ll remain under observation since there’s a little drainage of blood”.
The World Cup winner had been taken to hospital in La Plata, On Monday for a series of tests after feeling unwell.
He is the coach of the top flight side Gimnasia.
A scan revealed the blood clot in his brain, and he was transfered to the specialist clinic in a northern neighborhood of the capitalon Tuesday.
Maradona has suffered ill health before. He has survived two heart attacks, and also contracted hepatitis and undergone gastric bypass surgery.
Some fans congregated outside the clinic with banners showing Maradona’s face and the words “Come on, Diego!”
“I came with my wife to support the greatest player of all time,” A fan Oscar Medina told AFP.
Medina added, “Once more his health has played a trick on him but he has antibodies to recover with the help of the people”.
A Fan, Matias Di Sciosio said, “I feel very sad and impotent but we’re going to stay by his side until the last day”.
Luque insisted earlier on Tuesday that it was “a routine operation” and that Maradona was “lucid” and “calm.”
There was a speculation by Argentine media that the clot was as a result of a blow to his head.
Leopoldo said the clot was “imperceptible” and that those suffering from one rarely remembered receiving a knock to the head.
“The operation consists of a small incision to drain the blood. In 24 or 48 hours the patient can leave the hospital,” said Raul Matera, A neurosurgeon.
Maradona was transferred from the hospital in La Plata, 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Buenos Aires, to the capital at 6:00 pm (2100 GMT) accompanied by his daughter Giannina.
Many of Gimnasia fans outside the La Plata hospital chanted his name as he left.
Luque claimed Earlier in the day that Maradona was feeling “much better and eager to leave hospital but insisted that the Gimnasia coach was suffering from anemia, a lack of iron in his system and dehydration.
Leopoldo said it has left him feeling “very weak, very tired.” After further tests, he was diagnosed with the blood clot.
He also suggested that Maradona’s lifestyle had contributed to his Predicament.
“He’s an elderly patient with many pressures in his life. It’s time when we must help him. It’s very difficult to be Maradona,” Luque said of the star, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday.
It was a condition that also affected current Vice-President Cristina Kirchner when she was president. He Said.
The doctor ruled out any link to the coronavirus pandemic, which is ravaging the South American country, much of it still under confinement.
Diego is considered at high risk of coronavirus complications should he be infected.
He began self-isolation last week for the second time after a bodyguard displayed coronavirus symptoms, though he later tested negative.
He joined his players at the club’s training ground on his birthday, but had obvious difficulty walking and had to be helped away by his assistants after staying only 30 minutes.
“It breaks my heart to see him like this,” Giannina tweeted the next day.
Maradona has difficulty retaining iron due to a gastric bypass surgery he underwent in 2005 to lose 50 kilograms (110 pounds), leaving him prone to anaemia, His Doctor said.
Though he has recovered from a well-documented addiction to hard drugs, Maradona takes medication in the form of tranquillizers and anxiolytics.
“With a patient on medication, there are times when hospitalization serves to adjust that medication. That’s good,” said Leopoldo.
Gimnasia fans flocked to the La Plata clinic to leave messages of support for the ailing icon.
He needs the support of the people, Luque said.
Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time Alongside Brazil’s Pele, who turned 80 last month.