BT Sports: 10-Man Chelsea Team Lose 5-2 To West Brom At Stamford Bridge

Ten-men Chelsea conceded three second half goals to lose 5-2 to West Bromwich Albion, at the Stamford Bridge in the early fixture of the English Premier League played on Saturday afternoon.

It is the Blues first loss under Head Coach Thomas Tuchel who took over from Frank Lampard in January, and the goals are the first to be conceded at the Bridge under the German coach.

Chelsea took the lead but were reduced to 10 men following Thiago Silva’s second bookable offence that resulted in a red card on 28 minutes, and Sam Allardyce’s team capitalised with two goals in first half stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead from a rebound on 27 minutes, a minute before the deserved red card, while substitute Mason Mount reduced the deficit on 71 minutes to put some dignity on the scoreline.

The Baggies equalized against the run of play through Matheus Pereira’s lob off of a long punt forward by the goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, and he gave the visitors a halftime lead with a clever finish at the near post after collecting Mbaye Diagne’s pass.

While Chelsea started the second period the better side, the relegation-threatened visitors doubled their advantage on 63 minutes through Callum Robinson’s unstoppable volley while Diagne made it 4-1 five minutes later with a simple finish off a brilliant team move.

Despite Mount cutting the deficit, the Midlands club scored the fifth goal for the first time in an away match since 2012 through Robinson who lofted the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It is the first time West Brom would defeat Chelsea at home in 23 years.