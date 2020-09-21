BT Sports: “A Manager’s Job Is To Instil Confidence To Players – Lampard Reacts To Kepa’s Blunder

Chelsea’s head Coach, Frank Lampard has backed under fire goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga following blunder that gifted Sadio Mane his second goal in 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

According to him, part job of being a manager is to give confidence to players when needed.

Kepa could do little about Mane’s opener for Liverpool, but should be doing better with second that put the game beyond reach from the London club.

Chelsea are however preparing to solve their goalkeeping crisis as they close in on deal to sign Rennes shot stopper, Edouard Mendy.

Lampard after the game, said that Kepa must first accept responsibility, adding that it’s his job to instil confidence in the goalkeeper.

“Its no doubt an error, he acknowledged by raising his hands up. It happens and we all have to collectively share the responsibility.

“I am sad to have lost three points at home to the Champions. I will do my job and instil some belief on Kepa”, he added.