BT Sports: AC Milan’s Calhanoglu, Hernandez Contracts COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald

AC Milan will be without Theo Hernandez and their star Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for Monday’s clash with Cagliari after the pair tested positive for COVID-19.

The club made the announcement on Sunday.

The club said, “Both players tested positive in a molecular test carried out on all players on Saturday. They were hastily placed in quarantine at home”.

The club is already without Ante Rebic and Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic, ever since they tested positive on January 6.

They are also without Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia, who are out all injured, and Portuguese forward, Rafael Leao is suspended.

Following the positive test, Hernandez and Calhanoglu are set to miss the Serie A game against Atalanta Bergamo next Saturday and possibly the Italian Cup quarter-final match with bitter rivals Inter Milan on January 26.