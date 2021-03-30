BT Sports: Alex Iwobi Recovers From COVID-19

Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi, has recovered from COVID-19, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has announced.

Officials of the Super Eagles team had earlier questioned Iwobi’s COVID-19 positive test result that forced him to miss Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Benin Republic last Saturday.

The Everton FC man was replaced by Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru in the game that ended 1-0 in favour of the Eagles.

The test result also meant that Iwobi, who immediately went into isolation, may not feature in the team’s game against Lesotho which will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday (today).

The NFF, however, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, announced that further tests carried out on the 24-year-old returned negative.

However, it failed to disclose if the player will feature in today’s game against Lesotho or not.

The tweet reads, “Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted.”