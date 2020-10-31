BT Sports: Alex Iwobi Set For Second EPL Start Of The Season

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi is set for another Premier League start when Everton face Newcastle on Sunday.

Brazilian Richarlison was red carded in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw against Liverpool, which made manager Carlo Ancelotti to give Iwobi his first start of the campaign in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Southampton last Sunday.

He could make another start on Sunday after the club manager confirmed that former Real Madrid star, James Rodrigues, would not be available for the trip to Newcastle.

When asked for the latest team news, Ancelotti said, “We have back Jonjoe Kenny and (Jarrad) Branthwaite. James will not be available, and we have (Seamus) Coleman out and Richarlison and Lucas Digne suspended.

“He (Rodriguez) has played all the games. He had a little problem, so he needs to rest for this game and he will be available for the next game.”

Last week, Iwobi was replaced by Bernand at the beginning of the second half, but he now has another chance to impress the manager and the fans.