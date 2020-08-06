BT Sports: Alexis Sanchez Completes Permanent Switch To Inter Milan

31-year-old Alexis Sanchez who has since been on a loan deal from Manchester United FC to Inter Milan, has completed a move permanently to the Italian club on the basis of a three-year contract.

The Chilean international, who at first suffered injury and was out for Months, returned strong and helped Inter finish second runners-up in the League. He signed permanently with the club until 2023.

Inter Milan’s head coach Antonio Conte showered encomium on Sanchez, by calling him a determined and hardworking player on and off the pitch. The manager was impressed by his display in the clubs win against Getafe on Wednesday.

The club was immense in confirming the player’s deal, because so far he has been excellent and his character says it all, adding that Alexis is a wonderful addition to the club.

The deal said to be around seven million euros made Sanchez the third most paid player at Inter Milan, alongside Romelu Lukaku with Christian Eriksen.

Sanchez who after failing to establish himself as a regular starter at United, scored five in 45 appearances for them before he was loaned to the Italian side.