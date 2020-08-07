BT Sports: Alisson Lauds Sensational Klopp, Says Club Is Definitely On Right Track

Liverpool Football Club’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker has recently commended the club’s manager, Jurgen Klopp for the impact he has brought by laying the foundation that helped won them the Premier League Title.

The club, after waiting for 30 years to win a premier league title, finally won it in the 2019/2020 season with a totally amassed 99 points, leaving the rest of clubs in the division in their wake.

They finished the campaign with 18 points clear at the expense of second place Manchester City.

The success recorded increasingly made the club’s shot stopper to laud manager Klopp, believing that it was due to consistent desire to improve that won them the competition.

“The season was truly exhausting, coupled with the long period of break brought by the pandemic. It is also a season that made me play fewer games due to injury encountered. Klopp always demands the best of is in any game we play, which i am sure contributes to the exhaustion felt by me.

“He trusts our ability, and demands that we replicate efforts in training to the pitch. He is a caring and fun to be with.

Becker believes that what has also contributed so far to the success of the team till this very moment is the togetherness in the squad, the players in the squad are all individually talented. “The objective remains same, which give our all in any given game by fighting till the final whistle, adding that they are definitely on the right track”.