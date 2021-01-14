BT Sports: Andy Murray Contracts COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

Former world number one Andy Murray has contracted COVID-19.

Murray, 33, who had been preparing for the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, was due to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisers but is still isolating at home.

However, the former world number one is said to be in good health.

Murray is hoping to be able to arrive in Australia at a later date and still participate in the tournament which begins on February 8.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray is a five-time finalist at the Melbourne event.