BT Sports: Arsenal Drop Mesut Ozil From 25-Man Europa League Squad

Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have been axed from Arsenal’s squad for the Europa League group-stage, BREAKINGTIMES reports.

The German is the club’s highest earner on £350,000 a week, and has not featured for the club since March this year.

Ozil has only been part of two matchday squads after football returned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greek defender Sokratis, who is also yet to feature this season was not selected in Mikel Arteta’s 25-man squad.

The omission comes as the Gunners renew their attempts to reach a pay-off agreement with Ozil, who has been frozen out by manager Arteta.

Ozil’s whose current deal expires in June 2021, can join a new club in Europe in January 2021.