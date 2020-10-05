BT Sports: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka Reveals Why He Chose England Over Nigeria

Arsenal’s utility player, Bukayo Saka said he believes with time that England are going to become one of the best football playing Nation in the world. Hence, reason he pledged allegiance to them.

Saka said there are no bad feelings though, and that he wishes Nigeria National team all the best.

The player was summoned by England’s manager, Gareth Southgate for coming games against Belgium, Wales, and Denmark.

Saka, ever since he maintained place at Arsenal, Nigeria and England have since been pulling every strings available to secure permanently his services.

“I am really proud of my Nigerian heritage though.

“With the slightest chance, I watch Nigeria’s games, my best wishes remains with them. However, the transformation process of England’s National squad is quite remarkable and I believe they will go places in the future”, Saka noted.