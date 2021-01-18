BT Sports: Asisat Oshoala Announces Mother’s Death

By Seun Adeuyi

Super Falcons and Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala, has lost her stepmother.

Oshoala, who made the announcement, on Sunday night, via her Instagram handle, wrote, “I still find it difficult to accept, but this is my reality, Allahu Alam. Mummy, I am so short of words right now.

“I have heard lots of it has happened, it has happened, there is nothing you can do to bring her back, you’re a strong girl… I just can’t process these lines, mummy, you are not gone; it is not possible.”

She also promised her late “mummy” that she would chase all dreams for her.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, “Had two mothers, now I’m left with just one.”