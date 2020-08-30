BT Sports: Atiku, Apostle Johnson Suleman Congratulate Arsenal On Defeating Liverpool To Win Community Shield

Former Vice President Of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, have reacted, following Arsenal’s football club victory against Liverpool to clinch the Community Shield.

The gunners defeated the Reds on penalty shootout to lift its second trophy within one month.

Atiku, while reacting in a tweet, described the game as exhilarating, which was won through harmony.

“Exhilarating game, Arsenal! Victoria Concordia Crescit (Victory Through Harmony),” he wrote.

Also reacting in a tweet, Apostle Suleman commended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his efforts during the game.

He wrote, “Arsenal! Liverpool did their thing though but we are the Arsenal. Auba is key, our boys making us proud. Winners of 2020/2021 community Shield. We move.#COYG.”

