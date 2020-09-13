BT Sports: Atletico Madrid Boss, Diego Simeone Contracts #COVID19



Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone has contracted the dreaded COVID-19, the club announced yesterday.

50-year-old Simeone, after testing positive for the virus is isolated at home and has not presented symptoms.

Simeone’s team returned early from a pre-season trip to Los Angeles de San Rafael just outside Madrid after a test on Thursday came back positive.

Further tests on Friday showed he had caught the virus.

The club statement read partly, “The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our trainer, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19.

“Fortunately, our coach does not present any symptoms and is at his home isolated and fulfilling the corresponding quarantine after being with the team since last Monday.”

Atletico’s first La Liga match against Granada is not scheduled to be played until September 27 as the club have been given extra time off before starting the season.