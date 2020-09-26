BT Sports: Atletico Madrid Completes Luis Suarez Signing For £5.5m

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Luis Suarez from Barcelona for a fee said to be around £5.5m.

The Uruguayan terminated his contract with Barcelona after he was told by new manager Ronald Koeman of not being part of his plans.

Alvaro Morata recently joined Juventus, which paved way for Suarez’s entrance to the club.

Suarez after the switch, said he feels he still has something to offer at the highest level.

“I saw Atletico as a team that can compete evenly with Real Madrid and Barcelona, and it made my decision an easy one.

The striker, alongside Lionel Messi was the second highest goal scorer in the club with 198 goals. He was in tears as he said goodbye to his teammates in their training ground.