BT Sports: Barcelona Sets Sight On City’s Bernardo Silva

Barcelona Football Club has recently assured Man City’s play maker Bernardo Silva that his place in the starting line up is more that assured if he signs for them.

Barcelona are enthusiastic over bringing and adding Silva to their ranks after the play makers impressive outing in past seasons campaign. This term, he has played an important in taking his club to the quarter finals of the champions league, where they look set to take on Lyon.

Silva’s situation at Manchester City is a bit clouded at the moment, as his place in the starting eleven is being threatened by England’s young sensation Phil Foden, and who on occasional basis gets praised by the manager, Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish outfit are monitoring the situation with the club, although may not have the required funds now to pay for Silva’s services due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will sure be looking for other ways of doing so.

Inform Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo could be included as part of the deal to lure Silva to Camp Nou come next season.

The swap deal that saw Juventus’s Miralem Pjanic go to Barcelona and in return their Brazilian midfield player Arthur Melo made way to the Italian side had already been done.

Both Barcelona and Manchester City who currently are in the quarter-final of the Champions League will be looking to go all the way to Lisbon to win the title for themselves and for their fans.