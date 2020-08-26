BT Sports: Barcelona’s Head Coach, Koeman Asks Suarez To Leave Club

Barcelona’s coach Ronald Koeman has told star striker Luis Suarez to look for future elsewhere as he is not included in his plans for coming season.

Suarez who still has a year left in his contract with the club, was asked by the club’s new boss to leave, as negotiations with player’s lawyer over cancellation of his contract is set to take place.

The boss has made it clear that he doesn’t want Suarez at the club, as he has no plans for him as start of new La Liga season looms.

However, the striker has no intention of leaving Barcelona, but could leave as a free agent, should Koeman persists with his decision.

Koeman is also set to axe stars like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets from the club, as he wishes to build his own kind of team.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has asked the club to terminate his contract, as he sees his future elsewhere other than the club.

Koeman replied by saying he will sit with the player and personally have discussion with him, saying “for now, he still has a year contract with the club and is still their player”.

“We hope Messi stays with us in the coming season”, he added.