BT Sports: Bayern Receives Injury Boost As Benjamin Pavard Resumes Training

Bayern Munich right back, Benjamin Pavard gave immense boost to his club after resuming light training on Monday as against their Wednesday Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon.

Pavard around last Month injured his metatarsal ligament and missed the club’s Champions League match with Barcelona.

He has since been receiving treatment in Munich and only linked up with the squad last Thursday.

The club confirmed that the French international trained and completed training with the first team at Portugal’s National stadium.

Pavard however, still remains a doubt to be featured in the semi-final game against Lyon, but his return to training will no doubt boost the club’s hope and give their manager, good options should they reach the final in Lisbon.

Pavard absence made Joshua Kimmich to feature from right back position in win against Barcelona.