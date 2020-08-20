BT Sports: Bayern’s Manuel Neuer Says Current Squad Is Better than One In 2013

Bayern Munich first choice goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer has recently said that the present squad boosts of more quality player than previous one in 2013.

Neuer in an interview with reporters after the game stated that the talented players present in the squad is more than one previously led by Jupp Heynckes that won the treble seven years back.

He said that the team is just fantastic to watch, and you can see the abilities possessed by each players in the win against Lyon.

“Credit to Lyon, because they really brought the fight to us. I am very happy that we are in the final, now what remains is to go and try win the Champions League prize.

The recent successes can be hugely attributed to the impact brought by Hansel Flick, who after taking over from Niko Kovac, transformed the team entirely, and the players responded to his ideas by winning 20 consecutive games in a row.

“Before the start of any football game, He exhibits calmness and ensures that no matter the opponent faced, that we remain both mentally and physically prepared”, he said.

“There is always an approach to games or opponents faced by us. Within ourselves, we try to execute our intended plan and get result as soon as possible”, he added.