BT Sports: Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Finally Freed From Prison

Paraguayan authorities has finally released former football star Ronaldinho from their house arrest, for crime committed of using a fake passport in gaining entry into the country.

The legend was captured in March, at the airport alongside his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira.

After capture, Ronaldinho and his brother were sentenced to a month imprisonment.

Ronaldinho while in confinement, had some personal adventures of his own. He helped prison mates to win a football tournament that was organized by them.

He also celebrated his 40th Birthday while under house arrest.

Paraguayan authorities however said that the football star, seem not to have understanding of using a fake passport, adding that the player alongside his brother pleaded innocent to the accusation laid.