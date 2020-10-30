0 comments

BT Sports: CAF President, Ahmad Contracts COVID-19

by on October 30, 2020
 

Mr Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

This disclosure was contained in a statement of the African Football governing body.

According to the statement, “After his arrival to Cairo on October 28, President Ahmad displayed mild flu symptoms and eventually submitted to the virus.

The President is now expected to under go 14-day health quarantine and possibly recover well from the virus”, the statement read.

“Everyone that has made direct contact with President Ahmad had already been advised to take proper measures.

READ  BREAKING: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Releases Audio On #COVID19, Mocks World Leaders
Breaking News, Sports

CAF

Gerald Onwuka


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 