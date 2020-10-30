BT Sports: CAF President, Ahmad Contracts COVID-19

Mr Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

This disclosure was contained in a statement of the African Football governing body.

According to the statement, “After his arrival to Cairo on October 28, President Ahmad displayed mild flu symptoms and eventually submitted to the virus.

The President is now expected to under go 14-day health quarantine and possibly recover well from the virus”, the statement read.

“Everyone that has made direct contact with President Ahmad had already been advised to take proper measures.