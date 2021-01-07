BT Sports: Cavani’s Instagram Post Not Racist, Says FA

By Onwuka Gerald

The English Football Association (FA) has said that the Instagram post by Manchester United’s forward, Edinson Cavani, which bagged him a three-match ban and £100,000 fine was not at all racist.

Cavani was also charged £100,000 for the Instagram post he shared while responding to a congratulatory text from a friend.

The post he shared after United’s victory against Southampton back in November was immediately deleted, followed with an apology from Cavani who said he never meant to offend anyone.

According to Cavani, “The message I posted after the game against Southampton was unintentional as it was merely an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for congratulating us after the game.

“The last thing I intend doing was to cause offense to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted in another way. I would like to sincerely apologise for this”, the striker continued.

Meanwhile in a statement issued on Thursday, the FA admitted that Cavani’s post was not racist.

The English FA also gave reasons why it proceeded to issuing the ban to the United striker.

The statement read in parts, “The association were satisfied that Cavani wrote his reply in heartfelt gratitude of a message from his Uruguayan friend and that it was not intended to be racist or offensive”.

“An English Premier League football observer would have understandably concluded that the player’s remarks were racially offensive”, The FA continued.