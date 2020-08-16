BT Sports: Champions League Defeat Was Caused By Mistakes Made In Key Positions – City’s Coach, Guardiola

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola has rued the mistakes made by his side in strategic positions of the field, by saying it was the reason they got knocked out of the competition.

Guardiola also said that his march were simply not ruthless enough, and did not possess the much needed perfection to progress to the semifinals.

Lyon led through Cornet in the first half of the encounter, after breach of City’s defence using a long ball; as the game progressed, Kevin de Bruyne brought parity by equalising for City.

However, the tide again changed in favour of Lyon, as their impact substitute Moussa Dembele, scored twice to win game in favour of the French side.

Meanwhile, Guardiola said perfection was what was needed in the competition, while hoping that one day his team will close the gap and who knows, finally win the competition.

He lamented on the mistakes made by his players in strategic positions, coupled with the shocking miss from Raheem Sterling after being just inches from Lyon’s goal post.

“We played better especially in the second half, but we failed to take our chances and moments like that defines this competition, adding that you just have to be perfect”, he added.