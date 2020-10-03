BT Sports: City Boss, Guardiola Condemns New Hand Ball Ruling, Says Its ‘Ridiculous’

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola has lambasted the controversial new handball ruling in the Premier League, describing it as being ridiculous.

Recall that Premier League have been criticized by football pundits, fans and managers of late as a result of the new hand ball decision.

The penalties given for the way ball is being handled, if it continues, then we are sure going to see more penalties given this season.

The new rule does not take to account the distance between the player and the ball before penalty becomes awarded.

Guardiola reacted to the recent development. According to him, football is an unpredictable game, citing example of hand from Dier, one against Manchester United and Arsenal.

“Now it is more like if a player attempts a block, per chance it deflects and goes to the hand, a penalty is then given. “This is quite ridiculous”, he explained.

He added that referees alongside managers can decide what’s best for the game.