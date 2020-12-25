BT Sports: City’s Duo, Walker, Gabriel Jesus Contracts COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald
Two Manchester City players, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Confirming the report, the club also said that two members of the club’s staff, whose identities remains undisclosed also tested positive.
Walker and Gabriel Jesus now look set to miss City’s holiday League games against Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea, with a return possible for their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on January 6.
Manchester City in a statement released on Friday morning explained that, “They all will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine”.
Furthermore, “Everyone at the club wishes them a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to training and matches.”