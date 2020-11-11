BT Sports: Club Coaches Commend Gov Wike’s Pre-season Tournament

Coaches from some of the clubs participating in the current Governor Wike’s Pre-Season Tournament hosted in Port Harcourt, lavished praise on the tournament organizers, as they defined it as a perfect way to prepare their squads for the forthcoming league campaign.

MFM of Lagos Coach, Tony Bolus said the competition gave him the chance to gain access to his squad after missing some major players during the transfer season.

Continuing, he said his team is however, still working in advance; that with four points from two matches, he was able to find some vulnerabilities in the squad that the technical crew would be working on.

Promptly after the lockdown, “we were working on the boys and needed to come to a credible location like this to evaluate ourselves.

“The boys were solid against Bayelsa United. It’s a continuous thing. They should be where we want them to be before the end of the pre-season”.

On his part, Lobi Stars coach, Kabiru Dogo, highlighted that the championships enabled him to test numerous players against other strong teams like Akwa United and the rest in different roles.