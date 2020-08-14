BT Sports: Club Gets Approval Of Fielding Players Infected with #COVID19 In League Match

One of the things suffering gravely from the impact brought by the COVID-19 virus is playing football league matches around the world. It suddenly became difficult for footballers and fans alike to grace the atmosphere of different stadium without fear of contracting the much feared COVID-19 virus.
However, some leagues were more affected by the pandemic than others. The Brazilian league has never been the same, after series of footballers continue testing positive to the virus.
The latest development saw a club seek for permission from the league’s authorities to proceed with fielding four of their players that were said to be in final stages of their infection, and at such pose no threat to others on the field.
Brazilian club Atletico Gioaniense in spite of having four players that tested positive to the corona virus, were allowed to field all four in upcoming match against Flamengo right after the club got permission from authorities in the country.
The club confirmed the situation by saying that the concerned players were literally in the last phase of the infection, adding that the players had already obeyed and adhered to all necessary protocols of quarantining.
Continuing, they said after seeking permission to field the infected players, the authorities believed since they are in the final stages of infection, that they pose no threat to other players on the field.
Recall that before the start of seasonal football competition in Brazil, about 24 persons tested positive to the virus.
Goias a club in the top flight division in the league, had their game against Sao Paulo rescheduled, due 10 players testing positive before commencement of the game.
A third division match in the league was also rescheduled as 12 players were confirmed to have tested positive.