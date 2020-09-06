BT Sports: Club Should Be Prioritized Above Any Player, Enrique On Messi’s Situation

Head Coach of Spain, Luis Enrique told Barcelona that they should have granted the request of Lionel Messi by allowing him to leave the club.

Enrique restated that Barcelona and every other club should be placed above any player, adding that the situation is a sensitive one.

Barcelona founded in 1899 even before Lionel Messi has been winning titles and will continue to.

“The player has been very loyal to the club and no doubt their best player for several seasons. However, it would have been best that an agreement was reached between club and the player.

“It is bound to someday happen, as Messi would depart Barcelona and play somewhere else. The club will still win titles without the Argentine”, he said.

The player was absent from the club’s training.