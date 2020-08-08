BT Sports: Consistenty In Performance Is Required To Win The Champions League – Silva

Paris Saint Germain’s club centre-back, Thiago Silva has said he is quite adamant that the club can make it to the Champions League final in Lisbon through consistency in performances, and end wait for the much illusive Champions League trophy.

Silva, whose contract is about ending will sure after this campaign, look for somewhere else, perhaps a return to Italy or England.

The Champions League trophy, despite all the investment poured into the club by the Qatar sports investment, the trophy remains the most delusive of Silva and PSG desires.

PSG has consistently had its wobble in the last 16 of the competition, last season saw them defeated rather unexpectedly by Manchester United. Although through to the quarter finals this time, they will be looking to make needed amendments when they take on Italy’s Atalanta on Wednesday.

Silva stated that the players are focused and well aware of what the competition represents, it is part reason I came here. The emotional feelings perceived from the fans after we beat Borussia Dortmund tells just how much the competition means to them and to us.

“The game against Dortmund was surprisingly difficult, coupled with the absenteeism of our fans due to the pandemic, we however stated our intent and seriousness by winning and eliminating Dortmund”, he said.

“It has been a memorable journey for me and our loyal fans, I am happy with everything that has happened here. I just hope to crown this adventure by winning the Champions League, adding that the depth of the squad adds to the morale of wanting to do more when on the pitch”, he added.