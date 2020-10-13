BT Sports: Cristiano Ronaldo Contracts #COVID19

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Ronaldo who has been released by Portugal, is now expected to self isolate.

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) explained the striker was released from the squad after he tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.

The development, therefore means Ronaldo will miss game against Sweden.

He is the only player amongst Portugal’s squad to have contracted the virus.

However, “it is uplifting to know he is not ill, and we expected to get him back as soon as possibly required.

The news is coming few days after the player featured in goalless draw against France in their UEFA Nations League match.