BT Sports: Cristiano Ronaldo Violates COVID-19 Protocols — Reports

By Onwuka Gerald
Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo contravened coronavirus travel restrictions with a trip to a mountain resort.
The Portuguese allegedly travelled to Courmayeur, 150 kilometres north-west of the Serie A club’s Turin headquarters, in celebration of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday.
When contacted, Juventus refuted comments to AFP.
His girlfriend Rodriguez, who turned 27 on Wednesday, posted a video on Instagram of the couple on a snowmobile.
Rodriguez later deleted the post but it was picked up by several Italian news sites.
Meanwhile, the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported that Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Tuesday night in a hotel and took a ride in the snow the next morning.
Under latest Italian covid-19 rules, the couple should not have left the town of Turin. They now risk a fine of 400 euros ($485).