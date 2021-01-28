BT Sports: Cristiano Ronaldo Violates COVID-19 Protocols — Reports

By Onwuka Gerald

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo contravened coronavirus travel restrictions with a trip to a mountain resort.

The Portuguese allegedly travelled to Courmayeur, 150 kilometres north-west of the Serie A club’s Turin headquarters, in celebration of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday.

When contacted, Juventus refuted comments to AFP.

His girlfriend Rodriguez, who turned 27 on Wednesday, posted a video on Instagram of the couple on a snowmobile.

Rodriguez later deleted the post but it was picked up by several Italian news sites.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported that Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Tuesday night in a hotel and took a ride in the snow the next morning.

Under latest Italian covid-19 rules, the couple should not have left the town of Turin. They now risk a fine of 400 euros ($485).