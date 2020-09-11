BT Sports: Dare Says To Improve, Nigerian Football Leagues Needs Professionalism

Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare affirmed that the current revamp in activities of the Nigerian Football Leagues will subject it to comparison to what is obtainable in other parts of the world.

Dare stated that with proper care and financial aid, that he envisions a time when the league will be regarded as one of the best in the world.

The plan according to him is to also run leagues as businesses rather than for just recreational purposes, adding that the move to reclassify sports was pivotal in making for rapid improvements in the sector.

“Until the proper licensing of clubs are implemented, the league will not resume.

“Improvements are currently ongoing, one that will decorate better the activities in the league, which is also why we are focused on having public and private financing”, he stated.

“To achieve set and desired goals, it therefore behoves every stakeholders in form of coaches, players, and fans to exhibit proficiency. Making better infrastructure is our goal to television friendly output”, he added.