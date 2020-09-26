BT Sports: David Moyes To Take Charge Of West Ham’s Game Against Wolves Despite Self-Isolating

West ham Manager David Moyes will still manage the team for Sunday’s game against Wolves even though he is self-isolating at home after contracting COVID-19.

This was confirmed by assistant boss Alan Irvine.

Moyes, and two players (Issa Diop and Josh Cullen), had to leave the London Stadium during the week after they received positive tests for the coronavirus.

Irvine was in charge of the League Cup tie against Hull, but Moyes will be the man making the decisions this weekend.

“David will be the manager. Everything we do will be run through him first of all and he will make the decisions on everything. He would make the decisions anyway but, like for this press conference, I am the messenger,” Irvine said on Friday.

He confirmed that Moyes, Diop and Cullen remained asymptomatic and were all coping well.

“He is fine. I have spoken to him several times this morning and he is not feeling any symptoms. Obviously a bit frustrating for him but he is getting on with other things,” he said of the West Ham manager.

“They (Diop and Cullen) are both fine. Frustrated because they can’t come in, but that is the situation and they understand that,” he added