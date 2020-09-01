0 comments

BT Sports: David Silva Contracts #COVID19

by on September 1, 2020
 

Real Sociedad newly signed midfielder, David Silva, has contracted COVID-19.

The club made the announcement in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Silva, 34, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer from Manchester City, last two weeks, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, according to the tweet.

Real Sociedad tweeted:

“Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.”

https://twitter.com/RealSociedadEN/status/1300480922815430657?s=19

The Spaniard left Manchester City at the 2019/20 season, after a decade of service, in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles.

READ  VIOLENCE IN ONDO as INEC Substitutes Eyitayo Jegede's name with Jimoh Ibrahim's ..
Issues, News, Sports

David SilvaMan City

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 