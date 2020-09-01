BT Sports: David Silva Contracts #COVID19

Real Sociedad newly signed midfielder, David Silva, has contracted COVID-19.
The club made the announcement in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Monday.
Silva, 34, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer from Manchester City, last two weeks, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.
He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, according to the tweet.
Real Sociedad tweeted:
“Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.”
The Spaniard left Manchester City at the 2019/20 season, after a decade of service, in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles.