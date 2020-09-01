BT Sports: David Silva Contracts #COVID19

Real Sociedad newly signed midfielder, David Silva, has contracted COVID-19.

The club made the announcement in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Silva, 34, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer from Manchester City, last two weeks, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, according to the tweet.

Real Sociedad tweeted:

“Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.”

https://twitter.com/RealSociedadEN/status/1300480922815430657?s=19

The Spaniard left Manchester City at the 2019/20 season, after a decade of service, in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles.