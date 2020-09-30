BT Sports: Dortmund Reject Manchester United’s 100m Euro Offer For Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s first bid to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho which is worth up to 100 million euros was rejected by the German outfit.

Sancho who joined Dortmund for £10 million from Manchester City have rose to status of being regarded as one of the brightest talent in modern football today.

Manchester for sometime now have been looking to bring the England international to Old Trafford.

The club initially brought an offer of £73m, in the long run rose up to £91.3m but failed to meet Dortmund’s asking fee said to be around £108m.

Dortmund said the player will be with them for another season as United failed to meet the deadline given August 10.

Relatedly, the Head of Dortmund’s player Department, Sebastian Kehl said the player is not with the squad for game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, due to respiratory infection inccured.

“I don’t think Jadon will be going anywhere before transfer closes”, he said.