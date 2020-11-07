BT Sports: “Eden Hazard And Casemiro Have Tested Positive for #COVID19” — Real Madrid Confirm

Spanish Club side, Real Madrid have confirmed that defensive midfielder Casemiro and winger Eden Hazard have both both contracted coronavirus.

It also revealed that the rest of the squad and coaching staff have all returned negative results.

The duo both started Los Blancos’ crucial Champions League win over Inter on Tuesday.

However, both Casemiro and Hazard will be unavailable to Zidane for his side’s trip to take on Valencia on Sunday, following the confirmation on their official website that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday [Friday morning],” a brief statement read.