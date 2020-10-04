BT Sports: Edinson Cavani Set To Join Manchester United On One-Year Contract

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is set to join Premier League side, Manchester United.

Cavani, 33, who is a free agent having left PSG at the end of last season is expected to fly into Manchester later today (Sunday) to complete a move before Monday’s transfer deadline.

A deal for the experienced Uruguayan International would be for a year with the option for a further 12 months.

Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 games for PSG in the seven years he was there after moving from Seria A side, Napoli back in 2013.