BT Sports: EPL Releases Fixtures For 2020/21 Season

Manchester United and Manchester City will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season.

United and City were eliminated from the Europa League and Champions League respectively last weekend, three weeks after the end of the Premier League season.

On Monday September 14th, Chelsea and Wolves will start their seasons after they too were involved in European competition into August.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds will travel to defending champions Liverpool, on September 12, after 16 years away from the premiership.

Newly-promoted Fulham host Arsenal, Tottenham host Everton, and Chelsea are away to Brighton on the opening weekend.

Liverpool and City are scheduled to meet on the weekends of November 7 at the Etihad and February 6 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will face traditional rivals Manchester United in 2021, with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on January 16, and Liverpool heading to Old Trafford on May 1.