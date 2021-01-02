BT Sports: EPL Season To Continue Despite Fulham Covid Scare

By Seun Adeuyi

The English Premier League (EPL) have insisted that the season will continue despite Fulham’s clash with Burnley tomorrow (Sunday) becoming the latest victim of the COVID-19.

On Saturday, Fulham announced that their showdown with relegation rivals Burnley was off following further positive tests among the squad.

In midweek, the Cottagers’ match against Tottenham was also called off due to the coronavirus problems among Scott Parker’s players.

The West London club in a statement said, “Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams.

“Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance.

“The welfare of our players, staff and their families continues to be of paramount importance and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery.”

Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa and Everton’s meeting with Manchester City have also been postponed due to virus outbreaks recently.

This has led to calls for a “circuit break” period, which would see all matches halted to allow the virus to be halted from spreading.

But the EPL’s in a statement on Saturday insisted that continuing with the season as planned is the right option.

The statement reads, “With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.”