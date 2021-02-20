BT Sports: EPL Title Race Not Over – Solskjaer

Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has told rivals Manchester City that the title race is far from over.

Pep Guardiola’s team is 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash against Newcastle, Solskjaer has vowed United will push City all the way.

Speaking in a news conference, Solskjaer said, “I don’t think anyone would say they’re not going to go for it. We’re going to go for a win every single game we play, of course we are.

“We’re second and of course your ambition then is to not end any lower than that. We’re going to have to get a good run together if we’re going to put pressure on City and that should start on Sunday [against Newcastle].”

The red devils host Newcastle on Sunday, having won just one of their last five league games.