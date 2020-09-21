BT Sports: Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Obafemi Martins Joins Wuhan FC

Former Nigerian International, Obafemi Martins, has joined Chinese Super League side Wuhan FC on a one-year deal.

Martins, 35, joined Wuhan on a free after his contract with Shanghai Shenhua was terminated last week.

He had previously played for Inter Milan, Newcastle, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Birmingham, Levante and Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer.

His new club are currently fourth in the CSL Group B table with 16 points from 11 games.

He could make his debut when they face Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in their next game away.

Below are reactions BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter:

@Aj_Watches: “Obafemi Martins that was already in his 30s when he joined Birmingham on loan is now 35yrs old in 2020 😂🤣🤣🤣”

@Slimeech: “Lmaoooo, how old is Obafemi Martins? He don dey play since i dey SS1 at least”

@jabarzee: “Obafemi Martins is still 35 in 2020”

